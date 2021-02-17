 Notice to Creditors: Jean L. Jasman | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 17, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Jean L. Jasman 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Washington Unit Docket No.: 633-10-20-Wnpr


In re ESTATE of Jean L. Jasman

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of Jean L. Jasman, late of Montpelier, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: February 11, 2021

Fiduciary: C. Kenneth Dean
Executor/Administrator: C. Kenneth Dean
31 Loomis Street
Montpelier, Vermont 05602

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: February 17, 2021

Vermont Superior Court
Washington Probate Division
65 State Street
Montpelier, Vermont 05602

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation