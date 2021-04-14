 Notice to Creditors: Diana Lawler | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 14, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Diana Lawler 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Washington Unit, Docket No.: 680-11-20 Wnpr


In re ESTATE of Diana Lawler

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Diana Lawler, late of Dallas, Texas.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described within the four (4) month period.

Dated: April 12, 2021

Signed: /s/ Cynthia Valenti

Executor/Administrator: Cynthia Valenti; c/o Corey F. Wood, Esq.

34 Pearl Street

Essex Jct, VT 05452

802-879-6304

cwood@bpflegal.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: April 14, 2021

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Washington Unit, Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: 65 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05602

