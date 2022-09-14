 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Shane Harris | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 14, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Shane Harris 

Published September 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 14, 2022 at 10:24 a.m.

State Of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Windham Unit Docket No.: 22-Pr-03174


In re ESTATE of Shane Harris

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of: Shane Harris, late of Rockingham, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Melanie Cooper, c/o Claudia I. Pringles, Esq.

32 Main St. #370

Montpelier, VT 05602

802-223-0600

elyssa@pringleslaw.com

Seven Days

PUBLICATION DATE: 9/14/22

Vermont Superior Court

Windham Unit (Probate Div.)

30 Putney Road, 2nd Floor

Brattleboro, VT 05301

