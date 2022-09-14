Notice to Creditors: Estate of Shane Harris 

Published September 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 14, 2022 at 10:24 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Shane Harris
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of: Shane Harris, late of Rockingham, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Melanie Cooper, c/o Claudia I. Pringles, Esq.
32 Main St. #370
Montpelier, VT 05602
802-223-0600
Seven Days
PUBLICATION DATE: 9/14/22
Vermont Superior Court
Windham Unit (Probate Div.)
30 Putney Road, 2nd Floor
Brattleboro, VT 05301
