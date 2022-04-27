Notice of Foreclosure Sale: 370 Lovers Lane, Bristol 

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
v.
ROBIN COX
OCCUPANTS OF: 370 Lovers Lane, Bristol VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Amended Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 30, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Daniel Edward Cox, Jr. to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Ark-La-Tex Financial Services, LLC DBA Benchmark Mortgage, dated October 13, 2009 and recorded in Book 131 Page 371 of the land records of the Town of Bristol, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Ark-La-Tex Financial Services, LLC DBA Benchmark Mortgage to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association dated January 30, 2012 and recorded in Book 138 Page 146; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Quercus Mortgage Investment Trust dated November 20, 2019 and recorded in Book 160 page 634; and (3) Corrective Assignment of Mortgage from JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Quercus Mortgage Investment Trust dated November 20, 2019 and recorded in Book 162 Page 399, all of the land records of the Town of Bristol, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 370 Lovers Lane, Bristol, Vermont on May 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Daniel Edward Cox, Jr. by Warranty Deed of Ralph C. White and Patricia A. White dated Oct. 13, 2009 and to be recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Bristol.
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Ralph C. White and Patricia A. White by Warranty Deed of Joseph T. Horay and Virginia L. Horay, dated October 5, 1976 and recorded in Volume 46, Page 56 of the Town of Bristol Land Records and being more particularly described as follows:
Parcel 1: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to the herein Grantors by Warranty Deed of Neil T. Frink and Ruth M. Frink, dated June 20, 1969, and recorded in Volume 40 at Page 166 of the Bristol Land Records, and therein described as follows:
Being a portion of the lands described in a deed from Hazel N. Thomas to Neil T. Frink et al. recorded in Volume 34, Page 264, of the Bristol Land Records, as subsequently amended, the portion conveyed being described as follows:
Two (2) acres of land, more or less, with house thereon, situate on the southerly side of the highway leading westerly from Sumner Bridge, so-called, to the foot of Stony Hill, said highway sometimes known as Lovers Lane, beginning at the northwesterly corner of land owned by Gerald and Elita Scribner at a point on the southerly line of the above highway known as Lovers Lane marked by a driven iron pipe; thence South 8 ½ degrees East 35.6 ft. to a point where and iron pipe is driven; thence South 58 ¼ degrees East 281.2 ft. along the line of said Scribner land to a point at an intersection of a fence where an iron pipe is driven; thence South 3 degrees West 44 ft. along a fence and stone wall, which is the westerly line of the Hazel N. Thomas East Orchard, to a point where an iron pipe is set in a mound of stones; thence West on a line parallel with Lovers Lane to an iron pipe 31 ft. from the Johnson Line; thence North 231 ft., running parallel with the Johnson Line, to an iron post on Lovers Lane 31 ft. from Johnson's line; thence along Lovers Lane 256 ft. to the point of beginning.
Parcel 2: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to the herein Grantors by Warranty Deed of Neil T. Frink and Ruth M. Frink, dated June 20, 1969, and recorded in Volume 40 of the Bristol Land Records, and therein described as follows:
Commencing at the southeast corner of a 2 acre parcel, with house thereon this day given by these grantors to these grantees; thence in a continuation of the 3rd bound therein, 88 feet to an iron pipe; thence westerly, parallel with the fourth bound therein, to a point in a southerly extension of the 5th bound; thence northerly in such extension of the 5th bound, to the southwest corner of lands described in said deed; thence easterly on the southerly line of lands described in said deed to the point begun at.
Containing One Acre, more or less
Parcel ID # 225074
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale.
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED: April 8, 2022
By: _/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
