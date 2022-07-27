Notice of Foreclosure: 3200 Sand Road, Ferrisburgh 

Published July 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 27, 2022 at 10:10 a.m.
MIDFIRST BANK
v.
KENNETH A. EVANS, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF TIMOTHY L. EVANS AND SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
OCCUPANTS OF: 3200 Sand Road, Ferrisburgh VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 6, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Timothy L. Evans to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MetLife Home Loans, a Division of MetLife Bank, N.A., dated August 26, 2009 and recorded in Book 132 Page 281 of the land records of the Town of Ferrisburgh, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MetLife Home Loans, a Division of MetLife Bank, N.A. to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association dated May 30, 2013 and recorded in Book 145 Page 214 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to MidFirst Bank dated July 26, 2019 and recorded in Book 165 Page 497 both of the land records of the Town of Ferrisburgh for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 3200 Sand Road, Ferrisburgh, Vermont on August 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
Being all the same lands and premises, consisting of 6.58 acres, more or less, and shown as Parcel No. 2 on a Boundary Plat entitled, "SHOWING A PORTION OF THE SAME LANDS OF ROBERTA E. HUMISTON AND AGREEMENT LINE ALONG LANDS OF ELAINE M. SEARS & MARY CELESTE RINGER SAND ROAD FERRISBURGH, VERMONT", by Land Lines, Licensed Land Surveyor, Michael R. Magoon No. 611, dated November 17, 1998 and recorded at Map Book 6, Page 66 in the Town of Ferrisburgh Land Records.
Reference is hereby made to a Boundary Lino Agreement between Roberta E. Humiston and Elaine M. Sears & Mary Celeste, dated February 5, 1999 and recorded at Book 70, Page(s) 140 in the Town of Ferrisburgh Land Records.
Being the same premises conveyed to Timothy L. Evans and Tammy J. Evans, by deed of Roberta B. Humiston, deed dated May 31, 2002, and recorded in Book 99, Page 431.
Now Deed from Timothy L. Evans and Tammy J. Evans to Timothy L. Evans recorded here with.
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : June 8, 2022
By: _/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
