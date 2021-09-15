Notice of Foreclosure Sale: 4228 South Wheelock Road, Lyndonville 

MORTGAGE RESEARCH CENTER, LLC D/B/A VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS, A MISSOURI LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
v.
CAROLYN TYLER
OCCUPANTS OF: 4228 South Wheelock Road, Lyndonville VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 29, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Carolyn Tyler and the late Randy Tyler to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Hone Loans dated July 13, 2017 and recorded in Book 69 Page 122 of the land records of the Town of Wheelock, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Hone Loans to Mortgage Research Center, LLC D/B/A Veterans United Home Loans, a Missouri Limited Liability Company dated December 21, 2018 and recorded in Book 70 Page 516 of the land records of the Town of Wheelock, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 4228 South Wheelock Road, Lyndonville, Vermont on October 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
BEING A PARCEL OF LAND CONSISTING OF 13.7 ACRES, BE THE SAME MORE OR LESS, WITH THE DWELLING HOUSE AND OTHER IMPROVEMENTS THEREON, LOCATED AT 4228 SOUTH WHEELOCK ROAD, AND BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO HARRIS W. STIMPSON, JR. AND LINDA F. STIMPSON BY THE WARRANTY DEED OF E. ANN FARRINGTON, DATED OCTOBER 18, 1978 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 31 AT PAGE 114 OF THE WHEELOCK LAND RECORDS. SAID LANDS AND PREMISES WERE ACQUIRED BY WILLIAM HARRIS STIMPSON AND JAMES HOWLAND STIMPSON BY A QUITCLAIM DEED FROM LINDA D. STIMPSON, WIDOW, DATED MAY 7, 2003 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 49 AT PAGE 467 OF THE WHEELOCK LAND RECORDS.
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale.
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : September 1, 2021
By: _/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
