State of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Caledonia Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 14-1-19 CACV 

Published December 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-ff9, Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2006-ff9
v.
Shon D. Lacoss and Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Nominee for First Franklin, a Division of National City Bank of Indiana
OCCUPANTS OF: 206 Charles Street, Lyndon VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 29, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Shon D. Lacoss to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Franklin, a division of National City Bank of Indiana, dated March 7, 2006 and recorded in Book 174 Page 302 and re-recorded in Book 188 Page 153 of the land records of the Town of Lyndon, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage; (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Franklin, a division of City Bank of IN to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-FF9, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-FF9 dated February 1, 2008 and recorded in Book 188 Page 253; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. to Deutsche Bank National Association Trust Company, as Trustees for the Holders of the First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-FF9, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-FF9 dated July 19, 2011 and recorded in Book 207 Page 171, both of the land records of the Town of Lyndon, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 206 Charles Street, Lyndon, Vermont on December 19, 2022 at 11:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
Being certain premises consisting of a lot of land with a dwelling house and improvements thereon, located in the Village of Lyndonville, known and numbered as 206 Charles Street (formerly 17 Charles Street).
Being all the same land and premise conveyed to Gene H. Before by Warranty Deed of Judy Dufour, widow, dated April 4, 1994 and recorded in Book 114, page 347 of the Lyndon Land Records.
Further described as, the premises herein conveyed are all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Roland E. Dufour (now deceased) and Judy Dufour, husband and wife, by warranty deed of Frank P. Hall and Madeline H. Hall, dated September 28, 1982 and recorded in Book 79, Page 109 of the Lyndon Land Records; and being further described as all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Frank P. Hall and Madeline H. Hall by warranty deed of John J. Downes and Charlotte D. Downes, dated July 30, 1971 and recorded in Book 55, Page 316 of the Lyndon Land Records.
Reference is hereby made to the aforesaid deeds and their records and to all prior deeds in the chain of title and the records thereof for a further and more particular description of the lands and premises hereby conveyed.
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED: November 7, 2022
By: /s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
find, follow, fan us: