State of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Caledonia Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 21-CV-03311 

Published December 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.
v.
Karen Wright and State of Vermont Agency of Transportation
Occupants Of: 399 US Route 2B, St. Johnsbury VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 6, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Karen Wright to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MetLife Home Loans, a Division of MetLife Bank, N.A., dated October 1, 2010 and recorded in Book 350 Page 208 of the land records of the Town of St. Johnsbury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage; (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. to MetLife Home Loans, a Division of MetLife Bank, N.A. dated September 20, 2011 and recorded in Book 356 Page 653; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from MetLife Home Loans, a Division of MetLife Bank, N.A. to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. dated February 19, 2014 and recorded in Book 382 Page 162; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. S/B/M Chase Home Financial LLC S/B/M Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC dated May 31, 2017 and recorded in Book 424 Page 96; and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., dated October 14, 2021 and recorded in Book 476 Page 159, all of the Town of St. Johnsbury Land Records, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 399 US Route 2B, St. Johnsbury, Vermont on December 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
Being a parcel of land, said to contain 7.93 acres, more or less, together with a dwelling and other improvements thereon, known and numbered as 399 US Route 2B, in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont; and being all and the ame lands and premises conveyed to Karen Wright by Warranty Deed of Thomas Moore and Sharon Moore, dated of even or near date and recorded prior to or simultaneously herewith in the St. Johnsbury Land Records.
And being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Thomas Moore and Sharon Moore by Limited Warranty Deed of Passumpsic Savings Bank, dated August 10, 1998, and recorded in Book 244 at Page 475 of the St. Johnsbury Land Records. And being all and the same lands and premises the subject of a foreclosure action entitled Passumpsic Savings Bank v. Carl Lewis Gamba, Jr., et al in the Caledonia Superior Court, Docket No. 203-9- 96 Cacv as follows:
1. Certificate of Non-Redemption, dated April 15, 1998, and recorded in Book 242 at Page 150 of the St. Johnsbury Land Records.
2. Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure, dated March 16, 1998, and recorded in Book 242 at Page 151 of the St. Johnsbury Land Records.
3. Amended Certificate of Non Redemption, dated June 24, 1998, and recorded in Book 244 at Page 472 of the St. Johnsbury Land Records.
4. Amended Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure, dated June 13, 1998, and recorded in Book 244 at Page 473 of the St. Johnsbury Land Records.
Reference may be had to the aforementioned deeds and the records thereof and to all prior deeds and their records for a further and more complete description of the land and premises hereby conveyed.
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED: October 20, 2022
By: /s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
