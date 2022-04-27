Notice of Foreclosure Sale: 301 Depot Street, Burke 

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
v.
MICHAEL S. PATOINE, SHELLY A. PATOINE AND VERMONT HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY
OCCUPANTS OF: 301 Depot Street, Burke VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 27, 2022 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Michael S. Patoine and Shelly A. Patoine to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Northeast Home Loan, LLC, dated June 21, 2018 and recorded in Book 149 Page 210 of the land records of the Town of Burke, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Northeast Home Loan, LLC to U.S. Bank National Association dated July 16, 2019 and recorded in Book 155 Page 441 of the land records of the Town of Burke] for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 301 Depot Street, Burke, Vermont on May 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
Being a parcel of land together with a dwelling house and any other improvements thereon, known and numbered as 301 Depot Street; and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Michael S. Patoine and Shelly A. Patoine by Warranty Deed of Bryant Leonard and Ashley Leonard, of near or even date herewith and to be recorded simultaneously with this Mortgage in the Burke Land Records.
Being further described as all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Ashley Leonard and Bryant Leonard by Warranty Deed of Kenneth J. O'Rourke and Heather L. O'Rourke, dated November 2, 2012, recorded in Book 130 at Page 359 of the Burke Land Records.
Reference is hereby made to the aforesaid deeds and their records and to all prior deeds in the chain of title and the records thereof for a further and more particular description of the lands and premises hereby conveyed.
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED: March 30, 2022
By:/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.,Bar#5570
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
