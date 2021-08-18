STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CHITTENDEN UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 202-3-19 CNCV 

WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR CARRINGTON MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2006-OPT1, ASSET BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OPT1
v.
PHYLLIS V. MARCELL
OCCUPANTS OF: 8 Andrews Avenue, South Burlington VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 28, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Phyllis V. Marcell to H&R Block Mortgage Corporation, a Massachusetts Corporation, dated December 8, 2005 and recorded in Book 738 Page 621 of the land records of the City of South Burlington, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from H&R Block Mortgage Corporation to Option One Mortgage Corporation dated January 22, 2008 and recorded in Book 805 Page 670; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Option One Mortgage Corporation to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for the Certificateholders of Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2006-OPT1, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates dated June 16, 2008 and recorded in Book 805 Page 672; and (3) Corrective Assignment of Mortgage from Sand Canyon Corporation f/k/a Option One Mortgage Corporation to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for the Certificateholders of Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2006-OPT1, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates dated November 21, 2012 and recorded in Book 1124 Page 35, all of the land records of the Town of South Burlington] for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 8 Andrews Avenue, South Burlington, Vermont on September 7, 2021 at 11:00AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND SITUATED IN THE STATE OF VT, COUNTY OF CHITTENDEN, CITY OF SOUTH BURLINGTON, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
A LOT OF LAND WITH ALL BUILDINGS THEREON LOCATED ON THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF ANDREWS AVENUE, THE DWELLING HOUSE THEREON BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED 8 ANDREWS AVENUE.
BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 56 AS SHOWN ON A PLAN OF LAUREL HILL SOUTH, DATED MAY, 1966, AS RECORED IN VOL. 80, PAGE 25 OF THE CITY OF SOUTH BURLINGTON LAND RECORDS.
APN: 0050-00008
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale.
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : August 2, 2021
By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
