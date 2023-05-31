Published May 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING
v.
THERESA A. PORO
OCCUPANTS OF: 36 Forest Street, South Burlington VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 4, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Theresa A. Poro and the late Patricia M. Poro to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., dated September 30, 2016 and recorded in Book 1344 Page 233 of the land records of the City of South Burlington, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing dated November 18, 2020 and recorded in Book 1566 Page 73 of the land records of the City of South Burlington for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 36 Forest Street, South Burlington, Vermont on June 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Theresa A. Poro and Patricia Poro by Deed of Corey Hutchins and Kendra Hutchins of approximate even date herewith and to be recorded in the City of South Burlington Land Records.
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Corey Hutchins and Kendra Hutchins by Warranty Deed of Steven Tahair and Mary Tahair dated April 4, 2008 of record at Book 811, Page 357 of the City of South Burlington Land Records.
A lot of land with all buildings thereon, situated on the easterly side of Forest Street, so-called, and having a frontage of 75 feet, a south line of 114.65 feet, a north line of 117.85 feet, and a rear or east line of 75 feet. All dimensions being more or less. Being Lot No. 44 as shown on a plan entitled "Fireside Park Subdivision, South Burlington, Plot Plan" dated July 18, 1963 and recorded in Volume 49 (Plans), Page 95 of the City of South Burlington Land Records. The dwelling house on said lot being known and designated as 36 Forest Street.
The herein described property is subject to the terms and conditions of Protective Covenants dated August 22, 1963, and of record in Volume 67, Page 285 of the South Burlington Land Records.
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to their records, and to all deeds and records therein referred with all the privileges and appurtenances thereto, in further aid of this description.
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : April 24, 2023
By:/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
