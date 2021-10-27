STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CHITTENDEN UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 376-5-20 CNCV 

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC
v.
ANDREW H. MONTROLL, ESQ., ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF JON E. BOISE A/K/A JON BOISE, JACQUELINE C. BOISE AND SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
OCCUPANTS OF: 7906 Main Road, Huntington VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 11, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Jon Boise and Jacqueline C. Boise to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Sterling National Mortgage Company, Inc., Subsidiary of Federally Chartered Bank dated December 14, 2007 and recorded in Book 95 Page 360 of the land records of the Town of Huntington, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Sterling National Mortgage Company, Inc., Subsidiary of Federally Chartered Bank to Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, L.P. dated May 5, 2009 and recorded in Book 98 Page 594 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America, National Association, successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP, formerly known as Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC dated April 16, 2018 and recorded in Book 111 Page 326, both of the land records of the Town of Huntington for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 7906 Main Road, Huntington, Vermont on November 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
A certain piece of land in Huntington in the County of Chittenden and State of Vermont, described as follows, viz:
Said land and premises are further described as follows: A parcel of land situated in that part of town of Huntington known as Hanksville and abutting the westerly side of the main highway leading from Huntington to Buells Gore. Together with a house and garage located thereon, Said parcel is a portion of the "George Hall Property", so-Called, described as Parcel 2 in a Deed to Felix and Bertha Smith from Fay B. Shattuck as Administrator of the Estate of Bial C. Shattuck, dated April 17, 1948 and of record in Vol. 22, page 261 of said land records. Said parcel is further described as follows: Commencing in the westerly sideline of the aforementioned road at the northeast corner of the aforementioned George Hall property, so called; thence proceeding in a westerly direction at the right angles to the westerly sideline of the aforementioned highway for a distance of 181.5 feet, more or less; thence deflecting to the left and proceeding in a southerly direction in a course parallel with the westerly sideline of the aforementioned highway for a distance of 239.25 feet; thence deflecting to the left and proceeding in a southerly direction in a course at right angles to the westerly sideline of the aforementioned highway for a distance of 181.5 feet to a point in the westerly sideline of said highway, thence deflecting to the left and proceeding northerly in and along the Westerly sideline of the aforementioned highway to the point or place of beginning.
Parcel ID#: 070110
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : September 20, 2021
By: /s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
