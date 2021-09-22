STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FRANKLIN UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 213-5-19 FRCV 

SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC
v.
BERT W. HONAKER AND LINDA M. HONAKER FKA LINDA M. HOWARD
OCCUPANTS OF: 908 Bogue Road, Enosburg Falls VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 5, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Bert W. Honaker and Linda M. Honaker fka Linda M. Howard to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., dated February 12, 2007 and recorded in Book 109 Page 477 of the land records of the Town of Enosburg, of which mortgage the U.S. Bank National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc.to Bank of America, N.A., as successor by merger to BAC Home Loan Servicing, LP f/k/a Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP dated August 23, 2012 and recorded in Book 121 Page 647; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America, N.A., as successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP to Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC dated August 24, 2017 and recorded in Book 133 Page 133; and (3) An Assignment of Mortgage from Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC to U.S. Bank National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust dated August 6, 2020 and recorded in Book 139 Page 455 all of the land records of the Town of Enosburg for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 908 Bogue Road, Enosburg Falls, Vermont on October 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
A parcel of land containing 10.10 acres, more or less, with all buildings and improvements located thereon, situated on the Southerly side of Town Highway No. 38, also known as Bogue Road, being more particularly described as follows:
Commencing at a point on the Southerly side of Bogue Road, which marks the intersection of the Easterly sideline of a 60 foot wide roadway approximately centered on an existing log road, and the Southerly sideline of said Bogue Road; thence proceeding South 43 degrees, 18 minutes, 50 seconds East in and along the apparent sideline of said highway a distance of 120.26 feet, more or less, to a point; thence continuing South 37 degrees, 1 minute, 20 seconds East a distance of 164.52 feet, more or less, to a point; thence continuing South 21 degrees, 34 minutes, 20 seconds East a distance of 53.89 feet, more or less, to a point; thence continuing South 4 degrees, 32 minutes, 24 seconds East a distance of 36.47 feet, more or less, to a point, all of said distances being along the apparent sideline of said highway; thence turning to the right and proceeding South 31 degrees, 49 minutes, 40 seconds West a distance of 1,344.59 feet, more or less, to a point; thence turning to the left and proceeding South 36 degrees, 35 minutes, 54 seconds East a distance of 657.84 feet, more or less, to a point; thence turning to the right and proceeding North 50 degrees, 37 minutes, 34 seconds West, a distance of 806.08 feet more or less, to a point; thence turning to the left and proceeding North 36 degrees, 13 minutes, 35 seconds East a distance of 150.00 feet, more or less, to a point; thence continuing North 23 degrees, 41 minutes, 36 seconds East, a distance of 1,133.02 feet, more or less, to a point along the Easterly sideline of said 60 foot wide private roadway on the following courses and
distances to the point or place of beginning; North 82 degrees, 50 minutes, 29 seconds East a distance of 113.69 feet, more or less; North 57 degrees, 2 minutes, 14 seconds East a distance of 63.16 feet, more or less, North 27 degrees, 28 minutes, 3 seconds East a distance of 67.72 feet, more or less; North 15 degrees, 57 minutes, 48 seconds East a distance of 66.53 feet, more or less; North 2 degrees, 48 minutes, 16 seconds West a distance of 62.42 feet, more or less.
Reference is made to a plan entitled "Sudivision Map, Laurent and Lillian Rainville" dated march 2, 1989, prepared by Steven M. Brooks, recorded in Map Volume 1 at page 106 of the Enosburg Land Records, the above described land being tot 1 thereon.
Commonly known as: 906 Bogue Road, Enosburg Fails, VT 05450
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : September 15, 2021
By: /s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
