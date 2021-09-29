Notice of Foreclosure Sale: 659 West Berkshire Road, Enosburg Falls 

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
v.
CHRISTOPHER M. HARRINGTON
OCCUPANTS OF: 659 West Berkshire Road, Enosburg Falls VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 13, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Christopher M. Harrington to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Shelter Mortgage Company, L.L.C., dated January 7, 2011 and recorded in Book 118 Page 572 of the land records of the Town of Enosburg, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Shelter Mortgage Company, L.L.C. to U.S. Bank National Association dated January 20, 2017 and recorded in Book 131 Page 616 of the land records of the Town of Enosburg, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 659 West Berkshire Road, Enosburg Falls, Vermont on October 26, 2021 at 12:00PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Christopher M. Harrington by Warranty Deed of Mark Stanley and Michelle Stanley of even date and to be recorded prior to the recording of this instrument in the Town of Enosburgh Land Records.
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Mark W. Stanley and Michelle Stanley by Warranty Deed of Marilyn P. Marshall dated November 24, 1997 and recorded December 1, 1997 in Book 81, Pages 377-378 of the Enosburg Land Records.
Being a portion of the lands and premises conveyed to William R. Marshall (now deceased) and Marilyn P. Marshall by Quit Claim Deed of Douglas Devries dated October 18, 1979 and recorded in Book 59, Pages 457 of the Enosburg Land Records.
A parcel of land consisting of 5.31 acres, more or less, with all buildings and improvements thereon lying westerly of, and adjacent to, Vermont Route 108 and more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at an iron pin lying on the westerly edge of the right of way of Vermont Route 108 which iron pin designates the southeasterly corner of the parcel herein conveyed; thence on the following courses and distances:
N 75 37' 15" W 905.91 feet to an iron pin;
N 12 53' 10" E 160.86 feet to an iron pin;
N 81 25' 30" E 469.81 feet to an iron pin;
S 2 41' 50" E 119.02 feet to an iron pin;
N 83 28' 35" E 328.49 feet to an iron pin;
S 6 57' 00" E 372.99 feet to an iron pin and the place of beginning.
Said parcel is bounded on the northerly by lands of Pothier; on the westerly and southerly by lands of Jackson; and on the easterly by Vermont Route 108.
Also conveying, but by quitclaim covenants only, all interest of the grantor in lands lying easterly of the aforesaid parcel and the centerline of Vermont Route 108.
Reference is also made to a survey map prepared by William Willis dated October 23, 1995 No. 95-381 recorded in Map Book 3, Page 3 of the Enosburgh Land Records.
This instrument shall also be constructed as a Bill of Sale and is evidence of delivery of the following items of person property, to wit: Stove top, ovens, refrigerator and dishwasher.
The grantor reserves possession of the aforesaid real estate and personal property until December 1, 1997.
Robert Barnes enters into the execution of this deed so as to real estate any and all interest he has in the above describe lands and premises.
Reference is made to the aforementioned deed, and to the record thereof, and to the deeds and records therein referred to in further aid of the description.
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale.
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : August 16, 2021
By: _/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren__
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
