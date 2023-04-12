State of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Lamoille Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 109-6-19 Lecv 

Published April 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated April 12, 2023 at 10:09 a.m.
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, as TRUSTEE for AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-11
v.
JESS FITZGERALD, VICKI LABOUNTY and PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC
OCCUPANTS Of: 35 Almeron Drive, Morrisville VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 26, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Jess Fitzgerald and Vicki LaBounty to Ameriquest Mortgage Company, dated September 18, 2003 and recorded in Book 131 Page 156 of the land records of the Town of Morristown, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Ameriquest Mortgage Company to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2003-11 under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated November 1, 2003 and recorded in Book 147 Page 317 and (2) Corrective Assignment of Mortgage from Ameriquest Mortgage Company to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2003-11 dated November 19, 2013 and recorded in Book 197 Page 197, both of the land records of the Town of Morristown for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 35 Almeron Drive, Morrisville, Vermont on April 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
A certain piece of land in Morristown, in the County of Lamoille and State of Vermont, described as follows, viz:
Starting at an iron pin to be set in a stone wall which point bears North 43 degrees 31 minutes East 383.1 feet +/- from the southerly corner of the property of the within Grantors and which corner is the common point of property of the within Grantors, H. Cross and R. and L. Perras; thence North 43 degrees 31 minutes East along a stone wall to an iron pipe set at a corner marking the common point of properties of the within Grantors, Shirley Fitzgerald and H. Cross; thence turning to the left and proceeding along the within Grantors/Shirley Fitzgerald property line 250 feet +/- to an iron pin to be set; thence turning to the left and proceeding in a southwesterly direction in a line approximately parallel with the course described as being (North 43 degrees 31 minutes East 375.4 feet +/-) to an iron pin to be set; thence turning to the left and proceeding in a straight line 240 feet +/- to the point of beginning.
Known as 35 Almeron Drive, Morrisville, VT 15661
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : March 6, 2023
By: /s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
