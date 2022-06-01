Notice of Foreclosure Sale: 963 Pinewood Estates, Morrisville 

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST
v.
ANDREW H. MONTROLL, ESQ., ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF HERBERT A. EMERSON JR. AND SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
OCCUPANTS OF: 963 Pinewood Estates, Morrisville VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 28, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Herbert A. Emerson Jr. and the late Muriel V. Emerson to Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation, dated August 16, 2007 and recorded in Book 144 Page 192 of the land records of the Town of Morristown, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Financial Freedom Acquisition LLC dated September 25, 2009 and recorded in Book 149 Page 522; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Financial Freedom Acquisition LLC to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust dated July 18, 2019 and recorded in Book 266 Page 251; and (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust dated October 22, 2019 and recorded in Book 270 Page 240, all of the land records of the Town of Morristown for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 963 Pinewood Estates, Morrisville, Vermont on June 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Herbert Andrew Emerson, Jr. and Muriel V. Emerson by Quit Claim Deed of Franklin Lamoille Bank, Trustee dated April, 1987 and recorded May 1, 1987 in Volume 86, Page 491 of the Town of Morristown Land Records.
Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Franklin Lamoille Bank, Trustee by Quit Claim Deed of Hebert Emerson and Muriel Emerson dated October 2, 1986 and recorded October 17, 1986 in Volume 86, Page 213 of the Town of Morristown Land Records.
Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Hebert Emerson and Muriel Emerson by Warranty Deed of Willis G. Hicks and Lillian Hicks dated April 28, 1979 and recorded in Volume 73, Page 425 of the Town of Morristown Land Records.
This property has benefit of the following:
1. 1/9th interest in a water system, as referenced in Volume 73, Page 425.
2. 1/6th interest a lot with a pond, referenced in Volume 78, Page 84.
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : May 5, 2022
By: /s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
