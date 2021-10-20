Notice of Foreclosure Sale: 53 Central Street, Randolph 

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., As Trustee, On Behalf Of Sasco Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-Mln1 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-Mln1
V.
Douglas J. Parker
OCCUPANTS OF: 53 Central Street, Randolph VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 31, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Douglas J. Parker to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage Lenders Network USA, Inc. dba Lenders Network, dated September 25, 2006 and recorded in Book 162 Page 293 of the land records of the Town of Randolph, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage Lenders Network USA, Inc dba Lenders Network to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee, on behalf of SASCO Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-MLN1 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-MLN1 dated August 9, 2018 and recorded in Book 208 Page 750 of the land records of the Town of Randolph for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 53 Central Street, Randolph, Vermont on November 15, 2021 at 10:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
A certain piece of land in Randolph, in the County of Orange and State of Vermont, described as viz:
Beginning at the northeast corner of the houselot of Virginia J. MacDougall (see book 79, page 335) on the southerly side of Central Street; thence running southerly 150 feet along the MacDougall's east line; thence running 50 feet easterly in a line parallel with Central Street; thence running 150 northerly to Central Street; thence running 50 feet westerly to the place of beginning.
Tax 1D# 207032.000
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : October 8, 2021
By: _/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren__
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
