State of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Probate Unit District of Chittenden Docket #22-PR-05005 

Published November 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In re the Estate of: THERESIA MARIE L'ECUYER
TO: The Interested Persons in the Estate of Theresia Marie L'Ecuyer
NOTICE OF HEARING ON MOTION FOR LICENSE TO SELL
Fiduciary has made a Motion for License to Sell Decedent's real estate located at 9 Gorge Road, Colchester, VT.
TAKE NOTICE that Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Unit, 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401, has scheduled a Hearing to decide said Motion on the 20th day of December , 2022, at 10:00 o'clock, in the a.m.
IF YOU DESIRE to be heard on this Motion, you must participate by phone or by video at the Hearing.
The telephone number of Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Unit is 802-651-1518. If you wish to appear by video, contact the Court Register for instructions on how to attend the Hearing by video.
If you have questions about the Motion for License to Sell or about this Notice of Hearing, you may inquire by calling Fiduciary's Attorney, Paul R. Morwood, Esq., 802-862-2135, or by calling the Register of the Probate Unit, 802-651-1518.
Dated at Burlington, Vermont, this 25th day of October, 2022.
Electronically signed pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)
10/25/2022 5:13:55 PM
Probate Judge
