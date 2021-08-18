STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON COUNTY UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 517-9-19 WNCV 

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR ASSET BACKED FUNDING CORPORATION, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-HE1
v.
ROGER M. ANDREY AND TODD N. SEYMOUR
OCCUPANTS OF: 1227 Roxbury Mountain Road, Warren VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 6, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Roger M. Andrey to Option One Mortgage Corporation, dated December 16, 2004 and recorded in Book 170 Page 798 of the land records of the Town of Warren, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: Assignment of Mortgage from Option One Mortgage Corporation to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for ABFC Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-HE1, dated June 6, 2008 and recorded in Book 196 Page 1; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for ABFC Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-HE1 to JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, as Trustee for ABFC Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-HE1, dated July 6, 2009 and recorded in Book 201 Page 544; (3) Corrective Assignment of Mortgage from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for ABFC Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-HE1 to JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, as Trustee for ABFC Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-HE1, dated December 16, 2009 and recorded in Book 205 Page 115; (4) Assignment of Mortgage from JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, as Trustee for ABFC Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-HE1 to The Bank of New York Mellon, as Trustee for ABFC 2005-HE1 Trust, ABFC Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-HE1, dated April 20, 2011 and recorded in Book 211 Page 64; and (5) Assignment of Mortgage from The Bank of New York Mellon, as Trustee for ABFC 2005-HE1 Trust, ABFC Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-HE1 to The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York as Successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Asset Backed Funding Corporation, Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2005-HE1, dated May 28, 2015 and recorded in Book 234 Page 302, all of the land records of the Town of Warren, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 1227 Roxbury Mountain Road, Warren, Vermont on September 1, 2021 at 10:00AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Roger M. Andrey by Quit Claim Deed dated April 20, 2000 and October 2, 2000 and recorded at Book 134, Page 486 of the Town of Warren land Records.
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Roger M. Andrey by Warranty Deed of Papani Realty Trust dated September 5, 1986 and recorded in Book 79, Page 550 of the Town of Warren Land Records.
Said lands and premises may be otherwise described as being Lot 18 of the Roth Farm Subdivision consisting of 3.5 acres, more or less, together with improvements thereon.
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale.
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : July 21, 2021
By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____________
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
find, follow, fan us: