Notice of Foreclosure Sale: 4334 Vermont Route 1, Warren 

Published July 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAA HOME EQUITY TRUST 2005-12, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-12
v.
JOHN E. ALEX AND VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF TAXES
OCCUPANTS OF: 4334 Vermont Route 1, Warren VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 21, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by John E. Alex and the late Mary Ann Clark to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., dated March 11, 2005 and recorded in Book 172 Page 702 of the land records of the Town of Warren, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee for GSAA Home Equity Trust 2005-12, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-12 dated March 26, 2013 and recorded in Book 221 Page 520 of the land records of the Town of Warren for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 4334 Vermont Route 1, Warren, Vermont on August 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to John E. Alex and Mary Ann Clark by Warranty Deed of John Simko and Doreen Simko of even or approximate date herewith and to be recorded in the land records of the Town of Warren, Vermont.
Being all and the same lands and premises as were conveyed to John Simko and Doreen Simko by Warranty Deed of Russell C. LoGuidice dated November 28, 1977 and recorded December 6, 1977 in Book 46, pages 455-456 of the land records of the Town of Warren, Vermont.
Being all and the same lands and premises as were conveyed to Russell LoGuidice by Warranty Deed of Alvin J. Babcock and John M. Murphy dated October 3, 1972 and recorded October 18, 1972 in Book 36, pages 442-445 of the land records of the Town of Warren, Vermont.
Being lands and premises said to consist of approximately 2.3 acres of land with a residence thereon, located at 4334 Vermont Route 100 in Warren, Vermont, Said lands are, in fact, bisected by Vermont Route 100.
Subject to and with the benefit of rights, restrictions, covenants, terms, rights-of-way and easements referenced in the above mentioned deeds and instruments and their records, or otherwise of record in the Town of Warren Land Records, and subject to terms and conditions of state and local land use regulations and any permits issued by any state or local authority under those regulations, which are valid and enforceable at law on the date of this deed - not meaning by such language to renew or reinstate any encumbrance which is otherwise barred by the provisions of Vermont law.
Reference may be had to the above mentioned deeds and their records, and to all prior deeds and instruments and their records, for a more particular description of the herein conveyed lands and premises.
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED: June 23, 2022
By: /s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
