Notice of Foreclosure Sale: 129 Partridge Road, Barre 

ROCKET MORTGAGE LLC
v.
CHRISTOPHER T. GOKEY
OCCUPANTS OF: 129 Partridge Road, Barre VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 10, 2019 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Christopher T. Gokey to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., dated September 8, 2016 and recorded in Book 289 Page 188 of the land records of the Town of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc to Quicken Loans, Inc. n/k/a Rocket Mortgage, LLC dated January 8, 2018 and recorded in Book 297 Page 620 of the land records of the Town of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 129 Partridge Road, Barre, Vermont on October 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
Land Situated in the Town of Barre in the County of Washington in the State of VT
BEING ALL OF THE LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO CHRISTOPHER T. GOKEY AND SARAH CHURCHILL BY WARRANTY DEED OF STEPHEN P. MORRISON DATED AUGUST 24, 2006, AND RECORDED ON AUGUST 25, 2006 AT BOOK 219, PAGES 997-998 OF THE BARRE TOWN LAND RECORDS.
BEING PART OF THE LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO STEPHEN P. MORRISON BY WARRANTY DEED OF LORRAINE G. GABORIAULT DATED DECEMBER 15, 2003, AND RECORDED ON DECEMBER 17, 2003, AT BOOK 195, PAGES 208-209 OF THE BARRE TOWN LAND RECORDS.
MEANING AND INTENDING TO CONVEY LOT 1, CONSISTING OF 3.54 ACRES, AS SHOWN ON A PLAN ENTITLED• 'SUBDIVISION SURVEY IN BARRE, VERMONT FOR STEPHEN P. MORRISON' PREPARED BY AMERICAN SURVEY COMPANY, DATED JULY 18, 2005, AND FILED AT SLIDE #376 IN THE BARRE TOWN CLERKS OFFICE.
SAID LANDS AND PREMISES ARE CONVEYED SUBJECT TO WASTEWATER PERMIT WW-S-3822 DATED JULY 24, 2006, AND RECORDED AT BOOK 219, PAGE 173 OF THE BARRE TOWN IAND RECORDS.
THE PROPERTY ADDRESS AND TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LISTED ARE PROVIDED SOLELY FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES.
Being the same property conveyed to Christopher T. Gokey and Sarah Churchill, as joint tenants with the right of survivorship, by deed dated August 24, 2006 of record in Deed Book 219, Page 997, in the County Clerk's Office.
Commonly known as: 129 Partridge Rd , Barre, VI 05641-8939
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : September 15, 2021
By: /s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
