State Of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Washington Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 22-Cv-04164 

Published July 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
V.
Mary Kay Vach And Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development
Occupants Of: 314 Wall Street, Northfield VT
Mortgagee's notice of foreclosure sale of real property under 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered May 23, 2023, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Mary Kay Vach and the late Anthony Vach to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., dated March 10, 2008 and recorded in Book 175 Page 641 of the land records of the Town of Northfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Champion Mortgage dated October 5, 2017 and recorded in Book 215 Page 388 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Champion Mortgage to Mortgage Assets Management, LLC dated February 4, 2022 and recorded in Book 231, Page 109, both of the land records of the Town of Northfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 314 Wall Street, Northfield, Vermont on August 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
A certain piece of land in Northfield, in the county of Washington and state of Vermont, described as follows, viz:
Being all and the same lands and premises were conveyed to Harold E. Prescott and Nancy A. Bonin-Prescott, husband and wife, by warranty deed of Jeffrey W. Hatch and Lea M. Hatch, husband and wife, which deed is dated September 28, 1989 and which is of record at book 92, page 396 of the land records of the town of Northfield, Vermont.
For informational purposes only: the APN is shown by the county assessor as 923274000; source of title is book 132, page 478 (recorded 07/13/01).
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED: July 10, 2023
By: /s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
