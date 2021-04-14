Notice of Foreclosure: 49 Country Way, Barre, VT 

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
v.
JAMES MCSPARRAN A/K/A JAMES A. MCSPARRAN AND NANCY MCSPARRAN
OCCUPANTS OF: 49 Country Way, Barre VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 6, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by James McSparran a/k/a James A. McSparran and Nancy McSparran to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., dated April 23, 2013 and recorded in Book 276 Page 415 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 49 Country Way, Barre, Vermont on May 12, 2021 at 10:00AM, all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND SITUATED IN THE STATE OF VERMONT, COUNTY OF WASHINGTON, CITY OF BARRE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEING LOT #5, TOGETHER WITH IMPROVEMENTS THEREON, AND LOCATED ON AND KNOWN AS 49 COUNTRY WAY, BARRE CITY, SAID LOT CONTAINING APPROXIMATELY 13, 577 SQUARE FEET, AS SHOWN ON A PLAN OF LOTS ENTITLED "COUNTRY WAY, OFF WESTWOOD PARKWAY, BARRE CITY, VERMONT, PROPERTY SUBDIVISION" RECORDED ON NOVEMBER 3, 1989, IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 48 OF THE CITY OF BARRE LAND RECORDS.
APN #: 0432-0049-0000
Commonly known as: 49 Country Way, Barre, VT 05641
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale.
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED: March 31, 2021
By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite
Loraine L. Hite, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
