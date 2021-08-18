STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 320-10-20 WNCV 

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING
v.
CHERYL DUCHARME AND ROY L DUCHARME
OCCUPANTS OF: 11 McHugh Road, Barre VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 17, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Cheryl Ducharme and Roy L Ducharme to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Homeland Mortgage Company, dated September 23, 2004 and recorded in Book 202 Page 452 of the land records of the Town of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Homeland Mortgage Company to Green Tree Servicing, LLC dated June 8, 2015 and recorded in Book 280 Page 480; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Ditech Financial, LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing, LLC to New Residential, LLC dated February 20, 2020 and recorded in Book 308 Page 802; and (3) Assignment of Mortgage from New Residential Mortgage, LLC to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing dated June 11, 2020 and recorded in Book 310 Page 746, all of the land records of the Town of Barre] for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 11 McHugh Road, Barre, Vermont on September 3, 2021 at 8:15 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
A CERTAIN PIECE OF LAND IN THE TOWN OF BARRE, IN THE COUNTY OF WASHINGTON AND STATE OF VERMONT, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS.
BEING ALL THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES AS CONVEYED TO THE GRANTORS HEREIN BY WARRANTY DEED OF FAITH E. DEFORGE DATED NOVEMBER 14, 1975, AND RECORDED IN BOOK 68 PAGES 283-285 OF THE TOWN OF BARRE LAND RECORDS.
THERE IS EXCEPTED AND RESERVED FROM THIS CONVEYANCE THE LAND AND PREMISES CONVEYED BY THE GRANTORS HEREIN BY THEIR WARRANTY DEED OF OCTOBER 16, 1988, TO PAUL K. MORRISON AND JOHN S. CLARK AND RECORDED IN BOOK 116, PAGE 254-255 OF THE LAND RECORDS OF BARRE TOWN.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 11 McHUGH ROAD, BARRE TOWN, VT 056. 54
TAX.PARCEL 014-047.01
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : July 21, 2021
By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___________
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
find, follow, fan us: