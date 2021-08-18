STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 358-6-17 WNCV 

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR NATIONSTAR HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2007-B
v.
JOHN P. ANDERSON AND SUSAN ANDERSON A/K/A SUSAN M. ANDERSON
OCCUPANTS OF: 37-39 Foster Street, Barre VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 6, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by John P. Anderson and Susan Anderson to CTX Mortgage Company, LLC, dated January 3, 2007 and recorded in Book 237 Page 79 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from CTX Mortgage Company, LLC to Nationstar Mortgage LLC dated January 5, 2007 and recorded in Book 241 Page 617 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Nationstar Mortgage LLC to The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as trustee for Nationstar Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-B dated September 11, 2015 and recorded in Book 293 Page 264, both of the land records of the City of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 37-39 Foster Street, Barre, Vermont on September 3, 2021 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to John P. Anderson and Susan Anderson by Warranty Deed of Terry B. White and Michelle L. Lamell dated January __, 2007 and to be recorded in the City of Barre Land Records.
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Terry B. White and Michelle L. Lamell by Warranty Deed of Deborah Erno dated February 28, 2005 and recorded on March 2, 2005 in Volume 220 at Page 438 of the City of Barre Land Records.
Being a two unit apartment building situated on .34 acres, more or less, located at 37-39 Foster Street in the City of Barre.
Subject to and benefitted by all rights of ways, easements, covenants, permits and rights of record.
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale.
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : August 2, 2021
By: _/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren__
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
