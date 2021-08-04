Notice of Foreclosure Sale: 2066 West Hill Road, Northfield, VT 

STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 378-6-18 WNCV
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT AS TRUSTEE OF SECURITIZED MORTGAGE ASSET LOAN TRUST 2015-1
v.
MARK H. SAFFORD, DANIELLE M. SAFFORD AND CHRISTOPHER LAGERSTEDT
OCCUPANTS OF: 2066 West Hill Road, Northfield VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 18, 2019 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Mark H. Safford and Danielle M. Safford to Bank of America, N.A., dated October 20, 2006 and recorded in Book 169 Page 77 of the land records of the Town of Northfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) an assignment of mortgage from Bank of America, N.A. to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity but as Trustee of HLSS Mortgage Master Trust II dated December 29, 2014 and recorded in Book 204 Page 786 and (2) an assignment of mortgage from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity but as Trustee of HLSS Mortgage Master Trust II to Securitized Mortgage Asset Loan Trust 2005-5 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-5 dated May 15, 2015 and recorded in Book 207 Page 100 both of the land records of the Town of Northfield] for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 2066 West Hill Road, Northfield, Vermont on September 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
Being all and the same lands and premises as conveyed to Mark H. Safford and Danielle M. Safford by warranty deed of Christopher Lagerstedt dated October 20, 2006 and to be recorded herewith in the Town of Northfield land Records.
Being a parcel of land said to contain 5 acres, more or less, together with dwelling house and other improvements thereon standing, now designated as 2066 West Hill Road, Northfield, VT.
Being a portion only of the same lands and premises as conveyed to Christopher Lagerstedt and Toni H. Lagerstedt by warranty deed of Thomas C. Hartman and Louise M. Hartman, dated July 26, 2001 and recorded at Book 133, Page 124 of the Northfield Land Records.
Toni H. Lagerstedt conveyed her interest to Christopher Lagerstadt by quit claim deed dated April 12, 2006 and recorded at Book 165. Page 995 of the Northfield Land Records.
Subject to the terms and conditions of Northfield municipal and State of Vermont Wastewater permits.
This conveyance is made subject to and with the benefit of any utility easements, public rights-of-way, spring rights, easements for ingress and egress, and rights incidental to each of the same as may appear more particularly of record; provided, however, that this paragraph shall not reinstate any such encumbrance previously extinguished by the Marketable Record Title Act, Chapter 5, Subchapter 7 of Title 27, Vermont Statutes Annotated. If it should be determined that all or a portion of the conveyed lands and premises are Vermont perpetual lease land, then same are conveyed as such.
Reference is hereby made to the above-described documents, and the documents described therein and to the municipal land records in aid of this description.
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale.
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : July 21, 2021
By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
