Notice of Foreclosure Sale: 16 North Parkside Terrace, Barre, VT 

STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 379-7-19 WNCV
REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING, LLC
v.
LAWRENCE J. MILLER, RANDALL G. MILLER, STEVEN A. MILLER, PAMELA J. MARTIN, SUSAN L. MILLER AND SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
OCCUPANTS OF: 16 North Parkside Terrace, Barre VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 25, 2021 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Sylvia D. Miller to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, dated June 8, 2015 and recorded in Book 289 Page 154 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC to Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC dated May 8, 2019 and recorded in Book 351 Page330 of the land records of the City of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 16 North Parkside Terrace, Barre, Vermont on July 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WASHINGTON, CITY OF BARRE STATE OF VERMONT, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
IT BEING THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES AS WAS CONVEYED TO RUSSELL W. BRECHIN AND ALBERTINE M. BRECH1N BY THE WARRANTY DEED OF JEANETTE HOOKER DATED SEPTEMBER 13, 1968 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 82, PAGES 503-505 OF THE LAND RECORDS OF THE CITY OF BARRE, AND FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WESTERLY SIDE OF NORTH PARKSIDE TERRACE, SO-CALLED, WITH THE BOUNDARY LINE BETWEEN LOT NO. 47 AND LOT NO. 48, AS SHOWN IN A CERTAIN PLAN OF LOTS ENTITLED: "SUB-DIVISION OF PROPERTY, LAGUE, INC. JUNE 1960, WHITE & MARTIN, SURVEYORS:
THENCE RUNNING IN A GENERAL WESTERLY DIRECTION IN A STRAIGHT LINE A DISTANCE OF 81.9 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE TURNING TO THE LEFT AND RUNNING IN A GENERAL SOUTHERLY DIRECTION 1000 FEET TO THE GENERAL NORTHERLY SIDE OF A PROPOSED STREET; THENCE TURNING AN ANGLE TO THE LEFT AND RUNNING ALONG THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF SAID PROPOSED STREET IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 56.9 FEET: THENCE TURNING AND RUNNING GENERALLY NORTHERLY AND EASTERLY A DISTANCE OF 56.9 FEET; THENCE TURNING AND RUNNING GENERALLY NORTHERLY AND EASTERLY IN A CIRCULAR DIRECTION AT THE INTERSECTION OF SAID PROPOSED STREET AND NORTH PARKSIDE TERRACE TO THE WESTERLY EDGE OF NORTH PARKSIDE TERRACE; THENCE RUNNING IN A STRAIGHT LINE ALONG THE WESTERLY EDGE OF NORTH PARKSIDE TERRACE IN A GENERAL NORTHERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 75 FOOT TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
MEANING HEREBY TO CONVEY ALL OF LOT NO. 48 AS SHOWN ON THE AFOREMENTIONED PLAN, TOGETHER WITH THE BUILDINGS THEREON STANDING.
PARCEL ID # 1100-0016.0000
THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO GEORGE W. MILLER AND SYLVIA MILLER FROM RUSSELL W. BRECHIN AND ALBERTINE BRECHIN IN A DEED DATED JANUARY 7, 1978 AND RECORDED JANUARY 7, 1978 IN BOOK 87 PAGE 230. GEORGE W. MILLER LEFT THIS LIFE ON JULY 19, 1989 IN THE TOWN OF BERLIN, VT. TITLE NOW VESTS SOLELY IN SYLVIA MILLER.
Property Commonly Known As: 16 North Parkside Terrace, Barre, VT 05641
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : June 16, 2021
By: /s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
