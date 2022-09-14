State Of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Washington Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 503-9-19 Wncv 

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION

v.

TYLER HOPE AND ELIZABETH J. HOPE

OCCUPANTS OF: 182s Main Street, Barre VT

MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.

In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 31, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Tyler Hope and Elizabeth J. Hope to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., dated April 12, 2018 and recorded in Book 333 Page 137 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. dated March 12, 2019 and recorded in Book 346 Page 329 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to Freedom Mortgage Association dated June 16, 2021 and recorded in Book 386 Page 230 both of the land records of the Town of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 182 South Main Street, Barre, Vermont on September 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,

To wit:

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 182 South Main Street, Barre, Vermont

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Tyler B. Hope and Elizabeth J. Hope by Warranty Deed of Kent L. Mason and Cherese M. Mason dated___________ of record in Volume_______ at Page_______ of the City of Barre Land Records.

Being all of the same land and premises conveyed to Kent L. Mason and Cherese M. Mason by Executor's Deed of Thomas F. Koch, Executor of the Estate of Florence E. Tucker dated October 2, 1992 and recorded October 6, 1992 in Volume 149 at Page 237 of the Land Records of the City of Barre and being more particularly described as follows:

Being the home place of the descendant located at 182 South Main Street, Barre, Vermont as conveyed to William G. Tucker and Florence E. Tucker by Warranty Deed of Glenn H. Powers and Ruth E. Powers, dated March 22, 1923 and recorded in Volume 30 at page 31 located at 182 South Main Street, Barre, Vermont as conveyed to William G. Tucker and Florence E. Tucker by Warranty Deed of Glenn H. Powers and Ruth E. Powers, dated March 22, 1923 and recorded in Volume 30 at page 314 of said Land Records together with a five foot wide strip of land conveyed to William G. Tucker and Florence E. Tucker by Warranty Deed of H. Austin Tuttle dated September 24, 1923 and recorded in Volume 30 at Page 434.

Reference is hereby made to the aforementioned instruments, the records thereof and the references therein contained, all in further aid of this description.

Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.

Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.

TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".

The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.

Other terms to be announced at the sale.

DATED: August 24, 2022

By: /s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren

Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.

Bendett and McHugh, PC

270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151

Farmington, CT 06032