Notice of Foreclosure Sale: 1 Maple Street, Barre 

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC
v.
BRANDY J. LAPRADE
OCCUPANTS OF: 1 Maple Street, Barre VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 10, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Brandy J. LaPrade to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MetLife Home Loans, a Division of Metlife Bank, N.A., dated May 8, 2009 and recorded in Book 239 Page 263 of the land records of the Town of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, [by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MetLife Home Loans, a Division of Metlife Bank, N.A. to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC dated May 17, 2019 and recorded in Book 303 Page 843 of the land records of the Town of Barre] for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 1 Maple Street, Barre, Vermont on September 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Brandy J. LaPrade by Warranty Deed of James A. Gordon, dated May 8, 2009 and recorded in Book ___ at Page ___ of the Land Records of the Town of Barre.
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Quit Claim Deed of Phyllis S. Gordon to James O. Gordon by instrument dated April 19, 1989 and recorded April 25, 1989 in Book 119 and beginning at Page 66 of the Barre Town Land Records.
Being the same lands and premises conveyed to Phyllis Gordon by Warranty Deed of Floyd LaPoint and Lorraine LaPoint by Deed dated July 23, 1959 and recorded July 7, 1959 in Volume 38 beginning at Page 175 of the Barre Town Land Records. Being land upon which is located a one family home, commonly known as 1 Maple Street, Barre, Vermont 05641.
References may be had to the above-described deeds and the records thereof and to all former deeds and their records for a further and more particular description on the lands and premises herein conveyed, together with the right-of-way conveyed and reserved.
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale.
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : August 12, 2021
By: _/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
