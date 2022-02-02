STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 675-12-19 WNCV 

MIDFIRST BANK
v.
AGATHA KESSLER AND ADAM MUNROE
OCCUPANTS OF: 33 Granite Street, Barre VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 22, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Agatha Kessler and Adam Munroe to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for CitiMortgage, Inc., dated January 25, 2008 and recorded in Book 244 Page 919 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for CitiMortgage, Inc, to MidFirst Bank dated December 11, 2019 and recorded in Book 359 Page 238 of the land records of the City of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 33 Granite Street, Barre, Vermont on February 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Antonio Silva and Michelle Silva by Warranty Deed of Wendell B. Farrell and Karen Graves Farrell, Trustees of the Farrell Revocable Trust Agreement dated May 12, 2003, said deed is dated March 31, 2005 and recorded in Volume 221, Page 244 of the City of Barre Land Records.
Being the property designated by the City of Barre as 33 Granite Street.
Reference is hereby made to the above-mentioned instruments, the record thereof, the references therein made, and their respective records and references, in further aid of this description.
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : January 6, 2022
By: _/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
find, follow, fan us: