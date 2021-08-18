STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 72-2-18 WNCV 

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WACHOVIA BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR AEGIS ASSET BACKED SECURITIES TRUST, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-5
v.
STEVEN ASK AND CAROL ASK
OCCUPANTS OF: 32-32 1/2 Berlin Street, Barre VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 11, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Steven Ask and Carol Ask to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for AEGIS FUNDING CORPORATION, dated August 15, 2005 and recorded in Book 224 Page 891 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for AEGIS FUNDING CORPORATION to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, Successor in Interest to Wachovia Bank National Association, as Trustee for Aegis Asset Backed Securities Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-5 recorded on May 2, 2011 in Book 364 Page 222 of the land records of the City of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 32-32 1/2 Berlin Street, Barre, Vermont on September 3, 2021 at 9:45am, all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Steven Ask and Carol Ask by Warranty Deed of John E. Tassle and Jan B. Tassle dated 12/30/04 and recorded at Book 219, Page 253 of the City of Barre Land Records. Said lands and premises being more particularly described as follows:
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jan B. Tassle and John E. Tassle by Quit Claim Deed of Jan B. Tassle, formerly Jan B. Rock, dated May 5, 1999 of record at Book 175, Page 791 of the City of Barre Land Records.
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jan B. Rock and Walter J. Rock by Warranty Deed of Ruth H. Macy dated October 17, 1973 of record at Book 96, Page 71 of the City of Barre Land Records.
The lands and premises herein are more particularly described at lot number nine of a plan on file in the Land Records of the City of Barre in Book A at Page 244.
The land and premises herein are situated at 32 and 32 1/2 Berlin Street, so-called, in the City of Barre.
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale.
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED : July 27, 2021
By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_________
Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
