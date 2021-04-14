Notice of Foreclosure: 2247 E Woodstock Road, Woodstock, VT 

ARGOLICA LLC
v.
JANET DIMICK, AS ADMINISTRATOR TO THE ESTATE OF NINA GRACE DIMICK, CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION, CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A., HSBC FINANCE CORPORATION AND BENEFICIAL MORTGAGE CO. OF NEW HAMPSHIRE
OCCUPANTS OF: 2247 E Woodstock Road, Woodstock VT
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.
In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 2, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Nina Grace Dimick to Beneficial Mortgage Co. of New Hampshire, dated May 13, 2002 and recorded in Book 159 Page 70 of the land records of the Town of Woodstock, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Beneficial New Hampshire Inc. to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB d/b/a Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2015-5T dated August 20, 2015 and recorded in Book 252 Page 667; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Beneficial New Hampshire Inc., successor by merger to Beneficial Mortgage Co. of New Hampshire to Citibank, N.A., not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust VI dated January 12, 2018 and recorded in Book 263 Page 171; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB d/b/a Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2015-5T to Citibank, N.A., not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust VI dated June 14, 2018 and recorded in Book 264 Page 582; (4) Assignment of Mortgage from Citibank, N.A., not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust VI to Atlantica, LLC dated July 9, 2019 and recorded in Book 269 Page 339; (5) Assignment of Mortgage from Atlantica, LLC to Cilici, LLC dated July 11, 2019 and recorded in Book 269 Page 340; (6) Assignment of Mortgage from Cilici, LLC to Alaska Louisiana Partners, a Limited Partnership, an Alaskan Limited Partnership dated July 7, 2020 and recorded in Book 274 Page 370; and (7) Assignment of Mortgage from Alaska Louisiana Partners, A Limited Partnership, An Alaska Limited Partnership to Argolica, LLC dated September 16, 2020 and recorded in Book 275 Page 577 all of the land records of the Town of Woodstock for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 2247 E Woodstock Road, Woodstock, Vermont on May 7, 2021 at 10:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
To wit:
BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED BY MARION K. DIMICK TO NINA GRACE DIMICK BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JUNE 27, 1977 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 67, PAGE 260 OF THE WOODSTOCK LAND RECORDS, AND FURTHER:
BEING LIKEWISE ALL THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED OF HAROLD L. POTWIN AND MYRLE E. POTWIN TO HOWARD A. DIMICK (NOW DECEASED) AND MARION K. DIMICK ON MAY 17, 1956 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 53, PAGE 550 OF THE WOODSTOCK LAND RECORDS.
THE KNOWLTON PLACE SO-CALLED CONSISTING OF ABOUT TWO ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS, WITH HOUSE AND OTHER BUILDINGS THEREON STANDING NEAR THE VILLAGE OF TAFTSVILLE ON THE EASTERLY SIDE OF THE HIGHWAY LEADING FROM WOODSTOCK TO TAFTSVILLE. BOUNDED ON THE EASTERLY BY OTTAUQUECHEE RIVER AND WESTERLY BY THE HIGHWAY KNOWN AS U.S. 4. INCLUDING WHATEVER WATER RIGHTS WE HAVE IN THE ARTESIAN WELL LOCATED ON SAID PREMISES BUT NOT INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO A SPRING WATER CONVEYED TO US TO (SIC) BY ZINA GEORGE WHICH SPRING IS NO LONGER USED AT THIS RESIDENCE.
ALSO CONVEYING A SMALL PARCEL OF LAND ON THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF THE MAIN HIGHWAY ABOVE REFERRED TO AND BEING ALL THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO HAROLD L. POTWIN AND MYRLE E. POTWIN BY HENRY G. GRAMLING AND EUNICE B. GRAMLING BY DEED AUGUST 21, 1951, RECORDED IN THE LAND RECORDS OF WOODSTOCK ON PAGE 323 OF BOOK 51. THE PARCEL HEREBY CONVEYED IS DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT AN IRON STAKE AND STONES SITUATED ON THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF SAID HIGHWAY NEAR A BIRCH TREE, WHICH IS THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF THE PREMISES HEREBY CONVEYED; THENCE FOLLOWING WESTERLY 665 FEET ALONG THE HIGHWAY ABOVE MENTIONED TO A CORNER MARKED BY AN IRON STAKE AND STONES; THENCE NORTHERLY DOWN THE BACK TO THE OTTAUQUECHEE RIVER; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG THE OTTAUQUECHEE RIVER 665 FEET TO A CORNER AND THENCE SOUTHERLY UP THE BANK TO THE IRON STAKE AND STONES FIRST ABOVE MENTIONED AS THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.
Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.
TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale.
The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.
Other terms to be announced at the sale.
DATED: March 24, 2021
By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite
Loraine L. Hite, Esq.
Bendett and McHugh, PC
270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151
Farmington, CT 06032
find, follow, fan us: