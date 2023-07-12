State Officials Keep Eyes on Key Dams as Additional Storms Bear Down 

Maggie Gendron, deputy secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, said while the incoming storms are concerning, “as of right now, based on the forecast and the modeling, it looks unlikely that there will be a spillover at the Wrightsville Dam."



The water was about two feet below the dam's spillway early Thursday. But even if it did spill over, the impacts would be less severe than what the city experienced earlier this week, said Eric Blatt, engineering director for the state’s dams program.

State officials are closely monitoring the water levels behind the three flood control dams along the Winooski River as a new round of storms reach Vermont.The Wrightsville Dam north of Montpelier line was of particular concern during flooding on Monday and Tuesday, when water rose to within a foot of the dam's spillway. Had the floodwater kept rising, it would have plunged down the spillway into the North Branch, worsening the downstream flooding that swamped the city's downtown.“The level in the Winooski River and the Dog River have receded, so that takes pressure off the entire system,” he said.The Waterbury Dam is the largest of the three state-owned flood-control dams. To ensure it has sufficient capacity, engineers began releasing water from the floodgates Wednesday, Blatt toldAs he stood near the base of the spillway Thursday, Blatt said engineers had opened just one of the three gates at the top of the spillway. The goal was to lower the level of the reservoir without allowing the Little River to overflow its banks, he said.The partial release was nevertheless an impressive sight, creating a roaring plume of whitewater cascading more than 100 feet to the river below. A geyser was also blasting from the base of the nearby Green Mountain Power hydroelectric plant at the base of the dam, and the combined releases swelled the Little River to anything