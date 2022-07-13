State Police: Trooper Pulled Over in Essex Gave Local Cops False Information 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Vermont State Police

Dylan LaMere

A Vermont state trooper has been cited into court after an investigation found that he lied to a local cop during an early morning traffic stop.Dylan LaMere was pulled over around 3 a.m. on May 8 after an Essex officer saw him driving erratically and swerving across the center line of Susie Wilson Bypass, according to a state police press release.LaMere, who was off duty and driving his personal car, identified himself as a trooper and said he had been distracted by an email on his phone, dispatching him to the scene of a fatal crash, according to the release. Essex police allowed LaMere to leave but later deduced that LaMere had not been dispatched to any scene — because no such crash had occurred, the release said.Essex police reported the incident to state police commanders, who say they placed LaMere on paid leave and assigned the case to an investigator from the Rutland barracks in an attempt to avoid any conflicts of interest. LaMere, 30, lives in Essex and has worked out of the St. Albans barracks since graduating from the state police academy three years ago.The investigator later presented findings to the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office, which signed off on charges of negligent operation and false reports to law enforcement authorities.Fellow troopers issued LaMere a citation through his attorney on Wednesday; he’s due to be arraigned on July 19 in Burlington.