State Retention Bonuses for Childcare Workers Remain in Limbo 

Last legislative session, lawmakers allocated $7 million so childcare programs could give retention bonuses to staff . For childcare center directors — many of whom are losing employees and struggling to hire for open positions — that money couldn’t come soon enough.

. Two have taken jobs with local school districts where they will have shorter hours and receive more money and better benefits. One moved to another childcare program. Two moved out of state and one left the field for mental health reasons.



As a result, Ascension has cut enrollment and curtailed hours. While the center once served more than 72 children, it's now able to take just 55. Until early September, the center was open for 10 hours per day, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Now it operates from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.