State Retention Bonuses for Childcare Workers Remain in Limbo 

Ascension Childcare in Shelburne

Last legislative session, lawmakers allocated $7 million so childcare programs could give retention bonuses to staff . For childcare center directors — many of whom are losing employees and struggling to hire for open positions — that money couldn’t come soon enough.



Throughout the summer, they waited patiently for an update. On August 9, a brief one came from the Vermont Department for Children and Families' Child Development Division: While the agency could not yet spend the $7 million, “it is anticipated that we will receive authority in mid to late August.” Once that happened, the message said, an application would be released so childcare providers could apply for the funds.



Julie Buechler, executive director of



In the last month, six staff members have resigned from their positions at Ascension, a program that's operated since 1989 . Two have taken jobs with local school districts where they will have shorter hours and receive more money and better benefits. One moved to another childcare program. Two moved out of state and one left the field for mental health reasons.

