Staytripper: A Trail Map to Mountain Biking in Vermont 

click to enlarge Jeb Wallace-Brodeur | John James

Since Seven Days launched Staytripper in mid-2020, the monthly supplement has offered suggestions for safely rediscovering in-state recreation during the pandemic. In this special edition, it's less road map, more trail map. Grab your helmet and go with the flow — it's the mountain biking issue!

Mountain biking has been picking up speed in Vermont over the past decade. Like maple syrup, fall foliage and Ben & Jerry's, the sport has become one more Green Mountain State standout. As Bike magazine puts it, "Vermont is one of the friendliest places in the universe to ride dirt."

It's poised to become even friendlier: This summer, riders will break ground on the new Velomont Trail, which aims to connect existing networks from the bottom of the state to the top.

Of course, you needn't be a long-distance biker to enjoy the state's rugged trails, or the stories in this issue. Read on to meet the teen who helped carve beginner-friendly trails at Cochran's Ski Area in Richmond. Head to Stowe to get a bike — and a burrito — at Ranch Camp, on the edge of Cady Hill Forest. Also trailside: a trio of bike bars where pedal pushers can refuel. And if ritzier R&R is more your jam, try the stunning Inn at Burklyn. Bonus: It connects to Kingdom Trails.

Special thanks to Richmond writer, photographer and mountain-biking adventurer Berne Broudy for consulting on this issue.