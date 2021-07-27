 Staytripper: Discovering Vermont's Best-Kept Summer Secrets | Staytripper | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 27, 2021 Local Guides » Staytripper

Staytripper: Discovering Vermont's Best-Kept Summer Secrets 

By
Google "hidden gems in Vermont," and Lake Willoughby appears in nearly every search result. Websites describe it as "breathtakingly stunning," "an idyllic spot" and "almost too beautiful to be real." In this issue of Staytripper, Seven Days' road map to rediscovering Vermont, we're setting off for the glacial lake deep in the Northeast Kingdom — and a number of the state's other best-kept secrets. Since now is peak summer, many happen to be water-related.

Do you know which Vermont state park has an island bistro you can canoe out to for lunch? How about where to float under a covered bridge on a lazy river-tubing adventure? Where should you head for a yoga session on a paddleboard — or with goats? What Vermont farm boasts the largest sunflower house in the United States? While this issue contains all the answers, don't read it just for fun facts. Let it inspire some unexpectedly excellent in-state travels.

Vermont Vacation logoFind more information on Vermont day trips and adventures from the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing at vermontvacation.com/staytripper.
About The Author

Carolyn Fox

Carolyn Fox
Bio:
 Carolyn Fox was the Seven Days calendar editor from 2009-2012. From 2012-2013, she was the managing editor of Kids VT. She currently works as Special Publications Manager for Seven Days.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

