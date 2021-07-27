Staytripper: Discovering Vermont's Best-Kept Summer Secrets 

click to enlarge Emir Horozovic | Kirsten Thompson

Google "hidden gems in Vermont," and Lake Willoughby appears in nearly every search result. Websites describe it as "breathtakingly stunning," "an idyllic spot" and "almost too beautiful to be real." In this issue of Staytripper, Seven Days' road map to rediscovering Vermont, we're setting off for the glacial lake deep in the Northeast Kingdom — and a number of the state's other best-kept secrets. Since now is peak summer, many happen to be water-related.

Do you know which Vermont state park has an island bistro you can canoe out to for lunch? How about where to float under a covered bridge on a lazy river-tubing adventure? Where should you head for a yoga session on a paddleboard — or with goats? What Vermont farm boasts the largest sunflower house in the United States? While this issue contains all the answers, don't read it just for fun facts. Let it inspire some unexpectedly excellent in-state travels.