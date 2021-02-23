'Staytripper' Is Your Road Map to Early Springtime in Vermont 

click to enlarge Christine Tyler Hill | Kirsten Cheney

Springtime is just around the corner, on March 20. That's not the only turning point in sight: Effective this week, people who are fully vaccinated and at least 14 days out from their final vaccine dose can now travel to and from Vermont without quarantine restrictions. As more folks are able to explore the state, Staytripper continues to present safe options for dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation.

Local travel has long been embraced by Vermont's 251 Club, which challenges participants to visit every single town and city in the state. Not surprisingly, the pandemic has brought a surge in new members eager to discover hidden gems close to home. In this issue, we hear stories from the club's nearly 70-year history.

Speaking of driving, we recommend a maple-themed road trip this time of year — Vermont's sugarhouse treats go way beyond syrup. Or you could experience creative outdoor dining: You might be surprised by the space heater, firepit and igloo options at local restaurants.

Prefer to commune with nature? Strap on your skis or snowshoes and traipse along a farm trail, or head to a rustic cabin in the woods. Or go jump in an ice-cold lake — Scandinavians aren't the only ones doing it these days.