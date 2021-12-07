Staytripper: Rediscover the Wonder of a Vermont Winter 

click to enlarge Justin Cash | Kirsten Thompson

The snow is here, and we're sliding into another long Vermont winter — on skis, boards, tubes or skates, take your pick. Love-it-or-hate-it emotions run high during this frigid, fluff-covered season, especially as the pandemic continues to limit our indoor options. But Staytripper, Seven Days' road map to rediscovering Vermont, aims to guide you solidly toward Team Love.

After all, what's not to like about a cozy getaway to Rabbit Hill Inn, a charming historic manse overlooking the Connecticut River? Or heading uphill to Vermont's ski resorts to discover new diversions, from "glow tubing" to snowcat rides? To power those adventures, we've rounded up some stellar slope-side eating options, including Mexican street tacos in Stowe and Southern fried chicken in Ludlow.

Of course, frosty fun isn't limited to high elevations. In this issue, find seven unique ice-skating spots and a humorous essay about learning to skate — a reminder that it's good to get out of your comfort zone.

And lest cabin fever creep in, take inspiration from how other Vermonters while away the winter. We asked eight of them to spill their best secrets, and, wow, did they deliver.