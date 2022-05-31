Staytripper: Vermont Adventures That Will Float Your Boat This Summer 

click to enlarge Nathaniel Asaro | Kirsten Thompson

Scorching temps arrived early in the Green Mountain State this year, so you may have crossed a few key items off your summer bucket list already — perhaps a lazy afternoon picnic and that first maple creemee. Lest you run through summer's greatest hits too quickly, this issue of Staytripper, Seven Days' road map to rediscovering Vermont, supplies plenty of off-the-beaten-path adventures for the season ahead.

From woodlands to waterways, we're covering all sorts of terrain. Dip your oar into the Northern Forest Canoe Trail to follow routes once used by Native American travelers, or rock the dock at a Lake Champlain flotilla concert. Take a literary stroll through the forest with a poet at Words in the Woods, or wander among sizable sculptures at Manchester's Seven Springs garden. Catch live music under the stars at Knoll Farm in Fayston or by the firepit at Bristol's newly transformed Tillerman inn. Hop on a mountain bike and sample local craft brews — not at the same time — with Stowe-based tour company 4 Points Vermont.

There's still more fun at an endlessly quirky hot-air balloon museum in Post Mills. If you're lucky, you might just catch sight of a Vermontasaurus while you're there.