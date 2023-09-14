Stone’s Throw Moves From Charlotte to Jericho Due to Staffing Shortage 

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur ©️ Seven Days

Caruso pizza at Stone's Throw in Waterbury

Stone’s Throw pizza closed its Charlotte location on September 10 due to a staffing shortage, according to co-owner Tyler Stratton. The owners hope to open a new takeout-only spot at 38 Route 15 in Jericho by 2024.

“It's very hard to find staff, train them and retain them in this environment right now,” Stratton said. “We started calling it the staffing desert out there [in Charlotte].”

Because of that shortage, Stratton said, he had to be on call to bake pizza whenever the Charlotte location needed help, and he “did it as long as [he] could.” He thinks the Jericho shop will have better luck attracting employees, given the town’s larger population and proximity to Essex and Underhill. Stone’s Throw advertises jobs with wages ranging from $17 to $28 per hour on its website.

The company also runs pizza shops in Fairfax, Richmond and Waterbury. Stratton said the Richmond shop is so busy that he won’t mind if business gets diverted from there to Jericho, just 15 minutes away.

“We're very keen to retain that more intimate level of service where we have the time to talk to you,” Stratton said.

The company is currently building a commercial kitchen in the Jericho space, which used to house a real estate office. Stratton said he plans to have the same menu in Jericho as in Stone’s Throw’s other locations, with the exception of appetizers that are offered only at the dine-in shop in Waterbury.