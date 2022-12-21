Stone’s Throw Pizza to Open Waterbury Location 

click to enlarge File: James Buck

Hunter pizza at Stone's Throw Pizza in Fairfax

Silas Pollitt and Tyler Stratton opened the first Stone's Throw Pizza in their hometown of Fairfax in 2018. Four years later, they're gearing up to open a fourth location in the former Blue Stone pizzeria at 13 Stowe Street in Waterbury.

The Waterbury Stone's Throw location will be the largest of the four, Pollitt said, with roughly 70 seats. It will open for takeout by the end of December; seated service will start once the dining room renovations are complete in a few months.

Co-owners Pollitt, Stratton and the latter's wife, Allison Stratton, also run a takeout-only spot in Charlotte and a sit-down pizzeria in Richmond, which has outdoor seating in an extensive garden that grows food for the restaurant. The base menu in Waterbury will be the same as that of the other three locations, with several additions.

"Given the size and scope of this place, and the bar, we're going to be able to experiment a lot more," Pollitt said. That experimentation will include adding salad, snack and dessert options and trying "seasonal fun things," such as charcuterie and in-house fermentation and pickle projects.

The bar will offer a more expansive wine and cider list than the other locations, as well as Stone's Throw's first cocktail program, curated by beverage manager Adam Goddu. David Derick will move from the Charlotte location to become Waterbury's general manager.

The Blue Stone closed around this time last year, Pollitt said, and the landlord of its Waterbury building approached the Stone's Throw team early this summer about taking over the space. (The Blue Stone's Waitsfield location is still open.)

"We've always really, really enjoyed Waterbury," Pollitt said. "There's just so much fun going on here."