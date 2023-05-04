 Stuck in Vermont: A Tour of Historic Brookside in Orwell With Owners Adam Townley-Wren and Amber Naramore | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

May 04, 2023 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: A Tour of Historic Brookside in Orwell With Owners Adam Townley-Wren and Amber Naramore 

Episode 689

By

Published May 4, 2023 at 7:30 a.m.

Married couple Amber Naramore and Adam Townley-Wren were living in Hawaii when they first encountered a website with historic house listings and saw images of their future home, Historic Brookside in Orwell. In what is also known as the Wilcox-Cutts House, the farmhouse section dates back to 1789, and the front-facing Greek Revival portion was added in 1843. Route 22A runs nearby, and it is hard to miss the majestic Greek temple façade with massive Ionic columns. The mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and its former owners were breeders of Merino sheep and Morgan horses.

The couple put an offer on the house without seeing inside it in person. When they purchased it in June 2021, it was filled with junk. The pair moved into the mansion in October and are slowly renovating it themselves. They rent out a suite of rooms via Airbnb and also give tours.

Amber is an opera singer and a teacher, and Adam is an airline pilot. Amber founded a cat rescue in Hawaii called the Good Cat Network, and Adam flies kittens from the island to Seattle. They have rescued 400 cats, and eight of them are residing in their current abode. Eva paid a visit on a sunny spring day and got a tour of the unique home.

Filming date: 4/27/23

Music: Quincas Moreira, “Siestita”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Latest Videos

More Stuck in Vermont »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

+ send an arts tip

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

Stuck in Vermont

Q&A: Jen Ellis Documents Her Sudden Internet Fame in a New Book

Q&A: Jen Ellis Documents Her Sudden Internet Fame in a New Book

Supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

all Stuck in Vermont »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation