May 06, 2021 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Alison Bechdel Shares 'The Secret to Superhuman Strength' 

Episode 638

By
Vermont cartoonist Alison Bechdel’s new graphic novel The Secret to Superhuman Strength documents her lifelong obsession with fitness during the last six decades. The former cartoonist laureate of Vermont and a MacArthur fellow, Alison is also known for her comic strip “Dykes to Watch Out For” and her graphic novels Are You My Mother? and Fun Home. The latter became a Tony-award winning Broadway musical and will soon be adapted into a film.

Eva visited Alison at her home near Bolton to hear about her new book and to see some of her cartoon panels come to life.

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

