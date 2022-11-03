 Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

November 03, 2022 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho 

Episode 676

By

Published November 3, 2022 at 7:30 a.m.

Annie Calacci has loved Halloween since she was little, and she has been throwing dress-up parties since she was 18. Annie and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their "Halloween House" on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004. Annie has collected hundreds of pieces of spooky paraphernalia and conjures up a different theme every year, with some help from her contractor hubby. The couple used to celebrate with a big costume party, but COVID-19 put a damper on that. In 2020, Annie had a Dare to Vote theme, and the following year she accidentally started a controversy with her anti-vaxxer witch being burned at the stake. Annie and Eric continue to decorate their house inside and out and welcome trick-or-treaters with full-size candy bars. This year, there's a pirate theme, including a boat that Eric built, and the decorations will stay up until Thanksgiving. Eva dusted off an old costume and visited the Calaccis' spooky abode on Halloween night.

Filming date: 10/31/22

Music: “Netherworld Shanty” & “One-eyed Maestro” Kevin MacLeod Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Latest Videos

More Stuck in Vermont »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

+ send an arts tip

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Apple Picking with Four Generations of the Allen Family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero

Video: Meet Four Generations of the Allen Family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero

Supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

all Stuck in Vermont »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation