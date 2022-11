Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho 

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Annie Calacci has loved Halloween since she was little, and she has been throwing dress-up parties since she was 18. Annie and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their "Halloween House" on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004. Annie has collected hundreds of pieces of spooky paraphernalia and conjures up a different theme every year, with some help from her contractor hubby. The couple used to celebrate with a big costume party, but COVID-19 put a damper on that. In 2020, Annie had a Dare to Vote theme, and the following year she accidentally started a controversy with her anti-vaxxer witch being burned at the stake. Annie and Eric continue to decorate their house inside and out and welcome trick-or-treaters with full-size candy bars. This year, there's a pirate theme, including a boat that Eric built, and the decorations will stay up until Thanksgiving. Eva dusted off an old costume and visited the Calaccis' spooky abode on Halloween night.Filming date: 10/31/22Music: “Netherworld Shanty” & “One-eyed Maestro” Kevin MacLeod Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License