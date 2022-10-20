 Stuck in Vermont: Apple Picking with Four Generations of the Allen Family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 20, 2022 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Apple Picking with Four Generations of the Allen Family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero 

Episode 675

By

Published October 20, 2022 at 7:30 a.m.

South Hero's Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. For decades, Ray W. Allen and his wife, Pam, ran a petting zoo at the farm and welcomed visitors from far and wide. Many of us remember Ray W.’s beloved donkey Willy who gave “kisses” by eating sweets out of people’s mouths. In 1997, the Allens conserved the farm with the South Hero Land Trust to keep the land in the family for future generations. Pam passed away at the end of 2020, and Ray W. has moved to an assisted living home for health reasons.

Two years ago, Ray C. Allen took over the farm from his father, Ray W. — jokingly referred to as “little Ray and big Ray.” Ray C. works full time as the sheriff of Grand Isle County, and his son, Andy, also works full time as a mechanic. They are managing the farm with members of the fifth, sixth and seventh generations, including young Leah and Taylor Allen. Eva headed out to the islands and caught up with four generations of the Allen family on a rainy Sunday for some scenic apple picking and a maple creemee.

Filming date: 10/9/22

Music:
This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

