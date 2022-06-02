Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro Explores the Darker Side of Vermont 

For almost four decades, Joseph A. Citro has been investigating and documenting the mysterious legends and ghost tales that twist throughout the underbelly of the Green Mountains. During his illustrious career as Vermont’s beloved folklorist and author, Joe has written 20 books, including fiction and nonfiction. His latest book, Loose Ends: Memories of a Life Not Yet Lived, is a memoir featuring short vignettes from his childhood in Ludlow and Chester and his adulthood in Burlington and Windsor.
In honor of her #666 episode, Eva asked people on Facebook whom she should feature. The resounding answer was Vermont’s "Ghost-Master General," Joe Citro. She traveled to Woodstock with cinematographer Michael Fisher to meet up with Joe and get a tour of some of his favorite spooky spots. They looked for Joe’s books at the Norman Williams Public Library, hunted vampires on the town green, chased ghosts at F.H. Gillingham & Sons and sat down for an interview at the Woodstock History Center.
Later, the adventurers sought out a mystical location in an unnamed town where things turned upside down and everything went awry. Could this be the final episode of “Stuck in Vermont”? Tune in to see more.
Filming dates: 4/25/22 & 5/8/22
Music: Kevin MacLeod, “Rynos Theme,” “Supernatural,” “Industrial Music Box,” “The Other Side of the Door,” “One-eyed Maestro,” “Come Play with Me,” “Bent and Broken”
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.