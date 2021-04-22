 Stuck in Vermont: Bob Blanchard Shares His Love of Burlington History Online | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 22, 2021 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Bob Blanchard Shares His Love of Burlington History Online 

Episode 637

By
Bob Blanchard grew up in Burlington’s South End in the 1950s-60s and has nostalgic memories of life in the Queen City. Although he is no longer a resident, Bob has been sharing historic posts and tidbits on the Facebook page Burlington Area History for a year and a half. The group has grown to almost 13,000 members, and people treat the page like a community bulletin board, sharing memories, photos and reconnecting.

Eva met up with Bob on a blustery Saturday afternoon to visit a few of his favorite historic spots on Burlington’s waterfront and along Church Street.

Music:
Shooting date: 4/17/21

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

