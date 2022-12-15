 Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 15, 2022 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic 

Episode 679

By

Published December 15, 2022 at 7:30 a.m.

In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.

This summer, Joanna and Noah purchased a home in Westmore, next to Lake Willoughby, for $304,000. It is slightly larger than their Derby rental, and their mortgage is still cheaper than their NYC rent. Noah continues to work remotely; Joanna has a part-time job with Everybody Wins! Vermont, a program that pairs mentors with elementary school readers. Joanna is the secretary of the Westmore Democratic Town Committee and volunteers with the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter. Noah’s stepfather died this summer, and the couple continue to look after his mom in East Burke.

Eva spent a sunny Saturday getting a tour of the pair’s new house and visiting with their cats, Menace, Billy Bones and Captain Jack. Joanna talked to Eva about the past two and a half years in Vermont and her experiences as a transplant to the state. Then they headed to St. Johnsbury for lunch and holiday shopping with Lori and Bret Thayer, a couple who recently relocated to Barton, Vt. from Denver, Colo.

Filming date: 12/10/22

Music:
This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Latest Videos

More Stuck in Vermont »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

+ send an arts tip

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

More By This Author

Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Married Artists Jennifer Koch & Gregg Blasdel Collaborate Together & Collect Art

Video: Married Artists Jennifer Koch & Gregg Blasdel Collaborate Together & Collect Art

Supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

all Stuck in Vermont »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation