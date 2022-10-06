 Stuck in Vermont: Diane Sullivan Talks to Weed Shoppers on Opening Day at FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 06, 2022 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Diane Sullivan Talks to Weed Shoppers on Opening Day at FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury 

Episode 674

By

Published October 6, 2022 at 7:30 a.m.

Three adult-use cannabis retail stores opened on October 1 in Rutland, Burlington and Middlebury. That morning, a line of dozens of people waited outside FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury’s quaint downtown to buy legal weed. There was a party atmosphere, and shoppers were joined by some of the politicians who helped make the day possible. Rev. Diane Sullivan, art director at Seven Days, was there to interview them with a giant inflatable joint. Eva Sollberger, senior multimedia producer at Seven Days, filmed the festivities with some help from tattoo artist Jim DuVal of Monster Mash Ink.

  • Music: Aaron Kenny, “Emerald Seas”
  • Futuremono, “Lands Unknown”
  • The Mini Vandals featuring Mamadou Koita and Lasso, “Kuku”

